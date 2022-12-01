FMCG shares edge lower

FMCG stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index falling 68.35 points or 0.41% at 16457.3 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Ugar Sugar Works Ltd (down 2.7%), CCL Products (India) Ltd (down 2.52%),Mishtann Foods Ltd (down 2.2%),Manorama Industries Ltd (down 1.99%),Emami Ltd (down 1.96%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were ADF Foods Ltd (down 1.76%), Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd (down 1.71%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd (down 1.63%), Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (down 1.39%), and Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (down 1.37%).

On the other hand, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd (up 9.46%), Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (up 5.85%), and Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd (up 4.53%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 175.35 or 0.28% at 63275.

The Nifty 50 index was up 50 points or 0.27% at 18808.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 186.54 points or 0.63% at 29706.15.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 60.92 points or 0.66% at 9223.15.

On BSE,2116 shares were trading in green, 1320 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

