Tata Motors sales decline 36% MoM in May

Tata Motors total sales in the domestic and the international market in May 2021 stood at 26,661 vehicles, down by 36% from 41,858 vehicles sold in April 2021.

The company's domestic sales declined 38% to 24,552 vehicles in May 2021 from 39,530 vehicles in April 2021. The company had sold 4,418 vehicles in May last year.

While the company's domestic commercial vehicle sales were down by 35% to 9,371 units, domestic passenger vehicle sales dropped by 40% to 15,181 units in May 2021 over April 2021. The auto maker had sold 1,266 commercial vehicles and 3,152 passenger vehicles in May 2020.

Commercial vehicle exports fell 8% to 2,030 units from 2,209 units exported in April 2021. The company had exported 222 commercial vehicles in May 2020.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.

On a consolidated basis, the auto major reported net loss of Rs 7,605.40 crore in Q4 FY21 lower than net loss of Rs 9,894.25 crore in Q4 FY20. Total revenue from operations during the quarter increased 41.8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 88,627.90 crore in Q4 FY21.

The scrip rose 0.60% to currently trade at Rs 320.60 on the BSE.

