Tata Motors sales decline 36% MoM in May

Tata Motors total sales in the domestic and the international market in May 2021 stood at 26,661 vehicles, down by 36% from 41,858 vehicles sold in April 2021.
The company's domestic sales declined 38% to 24,552 vehicles in May 2021 from 39,530 vehicles in April 2021. The company had sold 4,418 vehicles in May last year.
While the company's domestic commercial vehicle sales were down by 35% to 9,371 units, domestic passenger vehicle sales dropped by 40% to 15,181 units in May 2021 over April 2021. The auto maker had sold 1,266 commercial vehicles and 3,152 passenger vehicles in May 2020.
Commercial vehicle exports fell 8% to 2,030 units from 2,209 units exported in April 2021. The company had exported 222 commercial vehicles in May 2020.
Tata Motors, part of the Tata group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.
On a consolidated basis, the auto major reported net loss of Rs 7,605.40 crore in Q4 FY21 lower than net loss of Rs 9,894.25 crore in Q4 FY20. Total revenue from operations during the quarter increased 41.8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 88,627.90 crore in Q4 FY21.
The scrip rose 0.60% to currently trade at Rs 320.60 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU