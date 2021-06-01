PNB Housing Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Rupa & Company Ltd, Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd, Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd and DFM Foods Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 June 2021.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 630.2 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 23777 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35122 shares in the past one month.

Rupa & Company Ltd surged 13.23% to Rs 448.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57934 shares in the past one month.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd spiked 12.97% to Rs 496.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19802 shares in the past one month.

Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd gained 9.49% to Rs 446.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 41281 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10921 shares in the past one month.

DFM Foods Ltd rose 8.48% to Rs 391. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 40153 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13121 shares in the past one month.

