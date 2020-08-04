Tata Power Company Ltd jumps 2.15%

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 49.8, up 2.15% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.99% in last one year as compared to a 1.73% gain in NIFTY and a 8.68% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Tata Power Company Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 49.8, up 2.15% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.46% on the day, quoting at 11050.15. The Sensex is at 37463.3, up 1.42%. Tata Power Company Ltd has dropped around 1.09% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15055.55, up 1.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 157.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 244.12 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 57.35 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

