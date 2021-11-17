Tata Power Company Ltd soars 2.47%, gains for fifth straight session

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 250.55, up 2.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 313.45% in last one year as compared to a 38.68% jump in NIFTY and a 50.6% jump in the Nifty Energy.

Tata Power Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 250.55, up 2.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 17943.4. The Sensex is at 60159.63, down 0.27%. Tata Power Company Ltd has slipped around 2.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23944.65, up 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 439.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 935.62 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 250.8, up 2.53% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd is up 313.45% in last one year as compared to a 38.68% jump in NIFTY and a 50.6% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 27 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

