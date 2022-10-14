Ahluwalia Contracts (India) wins order from Govt. of Assam

-
For construction of new medical college and hospital (Assam)Ahluwalia Contracts (India) has secured order from Government of Assam office of the Chief Engineer, PWD Building, Assam, Guwahati-3 for Additional Construction work of New Medical College & Hospital, Bongaigaon (Assam) worth of Rs. 110.67 crore. The order inflow during the FY 2022-23 stands at Rs.3011.76 crore, till date.
