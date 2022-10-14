Ahluwalia Contracts (India) wins order from Govt. of Assam

For construction of new medical college and hospital (Assam)

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) has secured order from Government of Assam office of the Chief Engineer, PWD Building, Assam, Guwahati-3 for Additional Construction work of New Medical College & Hospital, Bongaigaon (Assam) worth of Rs. 110.67 crore. The order inflow during the FY 2022-23 stands at Rs.3011.76 crore, till date.

