Tata Power subsidiary commissions 150 MW solar power plant in Rajasthan

Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL), a 100% subsidiary of Tata Power, announced commissioning of 150 MW solar power project in Loharki, Rajasthan.

Spreading across 756 acres of land, this landmark project has been completed by TPREL within the stipulated timelines. The plant is expected to generate more than 350 million units annually.

Approximately 656,700 modules were used in the project and the installation is expected to reduce 3.34 lakh tons of carbon emission every year. For the smooth processing of the installation, 48 Inverters, 720 KM of DC cable and 550 manpower have been used in the project.

A Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) was signed between TPREL & TPC-D. With this addition of 150 MW, the total renewables installed capacity of Tata Power will be 2947 MW with 2015 MW of Solar and 932 MW of wind. It has another 1084 MW of renewable projects under implementation.

Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD of Tata Power said, "The commissioning of the 150 MW project in Loharki, Rajasthan has further fortified our position as one of the leading renewable energy company in the country with a strong presence in solar power generation. We will continue to seek potential of sustainable growth of renewable power in India."

Tata Power together with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, has an installed/managed capacity of 13,061 MW.

Shares of Tata Power were trading 0.88% lower at Rs 123.85 on BSE.

Tata Power Company is India's largest integrated power company and, together with its subsidiaries & jointly controlled entities, has an installed/managed capacity of 12,808 MW. On a consolidated basis, Tata Power Co.'s net profit surged 73.7% to Rs 465.69 crore on a 54.5% jump in net sales to Rs 9,968.03 crore in Q1 June 2021 (Q1 FY22) over Q1 June 2020 (Q1 FY21).

