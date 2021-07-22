Tata Power to divest 100% stake in Trust Energy Resources to Tata Power International

Tata Power has signed a share purchase agreement on 22 July 2021 with Tata Power International (TPIPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, for sale of 100% equity stake held in Trust Energy Resources (TERPL), another wholly owned subsidiary of the company for a consideration of $285.64 million.

TERPL will continue to remain fully owned subsidiary of TPIPL and will get merged into TPIPL in the due course, subject to the regulatory approvals.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)