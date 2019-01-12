JUST IN
Suraj standalone net profit rises 168.75% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 7.34% to Rs 42.44 crore

Net profit of Suraj rose 168.75% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 7.34% to Rs 42.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 45.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales42.4445.80 -7 OPM %9.508.76 -PBDT1.621.84 -12 PBT-0.040.23 PL NP0.430.16 169

