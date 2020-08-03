JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

CreditAccess Grameen consolidated net profit declines 24.87% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Tata Steel Long Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 131.31 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 7.31% to Rs 653.10 crore

Net Loss of Tata Steel Long Products reported to Rs 131.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 73.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 7.31% to Rs 653.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 704.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales653.10704.59 -7 OPM %1.133.42 -PBDT-50.23-2.36 -2028 PBT-130.05-69.85 -86 NP-131.31-73.93 -78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 03 2020. 07:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU