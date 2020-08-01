CreditAccess Grameen consolidated net profit declines 24.87% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 64.50% to Rs 619.29 crore

Net profit of CreditAccess Grameen declined 24.87% to Rs 72.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 95.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 64.50% to Rs 619.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 376.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.619.29376.4655.4272.99111.12151.40100.46148.1372.0095.83

