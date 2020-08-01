CreditAccess Grameen consolidated net profit declines 24.87% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 64.50% to Rs 619.29 croreNet profit of CreditAccess Grameen declined 24.87% to Rs 72.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 95.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 64.50% to Rs 619.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 376.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales619.29376.46 65 OPM %55.4272.99 -PBDT111.12151.40 -27 PBT100.46148.13 -32 NP72.0095.83 -25
