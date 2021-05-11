Tata Steel Ltd extends winning spree

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 1226.55, up 0.84% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 347.73% in last one year as compared to a 61.57% gain in NIFTY and a 218.07% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Tata Steel Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1226.55, up 0.84% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 14858.95. The Sensex is at 49177.79, down 0.66%. Tata Steel Ltd has added around 44.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has added around 30.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5503.35, down 0.73% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 260.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 270.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1229.25, up 0.7% on the day. Tata Steel Ltd is up 347.73% in last one year as compared to a 61.57% gain in NIFTY and a 218.07% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 12.68 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

