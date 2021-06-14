Tata Steel Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 1173.5, up 1.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 283.25% in last one year as compared to a 60.37% spurt in NIFTY and a 178.2% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Tata Steel Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1173.5, up 1.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 15738.4. The Sensex is at 52311.7, down 0.31%. Tata Steel Ltd has risen around 1.97% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5406.8, down 0.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 115.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 167.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1149.45, up 0.84% on the day. Tata Steel Ltd is up 283.25% in last one year as compared to a 60.37% spurt in NIFTY and a 178.2% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 12.31 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)