Godrej Consumer Products Ltd sees good buying

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 919.45, up 2.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 51.04% in last one year as compared to a 60.37% spurt in NIFTY and a 24.24% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35646.95, up 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.44 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 74.38 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

