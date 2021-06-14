Edelweiss Financial gains on recording Q4 PAT at Rs 629 cr

-
ALSO READ
Edelweiss Financial slumps on buzz MCA to investigate irregularities at ARC arm
Edelweiss spurts as PAG invests Rs 2,366 crore in EWM
PAG acquires 61.5% stake in Edelweiss Wealth Management
Edelweiss Financial Services to consider fund raising options
PAG acquires controlling stake in Edelweiss Wealth Management
-
Edelweiss Financial Services rose 1.38% to Rs 73.45 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 628.63 crore in Q4 FY21 as against a net loss of Rs 2,245.14 crore in Q4 FY20.
Total income during the quarter increased 127.9% to Rs 4480.95 crore compared with Rs 1965.87 crore in the same period last year.
While the company's interest income declined 32.4% to Rs 928.45 crore, fee and commission income rose 6.35% to Rs 507.21 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20. Premium from insurance business was at Rs 511.73 crore, registering 23.41% year-on-year (YoY) growth in the fourth quarter.
The company recorded a net gain of Rs 1,090.32 crore on fair value changes in Q4 FY21 as against a loss of Rs 456.29 crore in Q4 FY20.
Provisions and write-offs declined by 54.2% YoY to Rs 932.88 crore in Q4 FY21. The company posted a pre-tax profit of Rs 554.62 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 2,818.95 crore in Q4 FY20.
On a consolidated basis, the company recorded a net profit of Rs 265.33 crore in FY21 as against net loss of Rs 2,045.24 crore in FY20. Total income rose 13% to Rs 10,848.85 crore in FY21 over FY20.
The company's board of directors has approved a final dividend of Rs 0.55 per share.
Rashesh Shah, chairman and CEO, Edelweiss Financial Services, said: "Our businesses have been resilient in these testing times and the fee income this quarter is higher than pre-COVID levels. Customer assets have grown 35% YoY demonstrating the continued trust of our customers.
While the alternatives, asset reconstruction and wealth management business have maintained their industry leadership, our mutual fund, retail credit are growing franchisees. The life insurance and digitally powered general insurance business continued to grow and gain market share, while recoveries in ARC continue to be strong. All our businesses are well-capitalised, with operationally independent and robust platforms and are poised for growth.
We concluded the stake sale in our wealth management business, at a valuation of Rs 4,400 crore - an endorsement of the quality of businesses we have built and the value we have created. We continued the transition to a capital light retail credit model with a focus on Housing and SME businesses. We have scaled down our wholesale lending book significantly over the last two years and we plan to further bring it down to half its size by FY23. We now have a stronger balance sheet with robust equity, lower debt and ample liquidity."
The Edelweiss Group is a diversified financial services companies, providing a broad range of financial products and services. Its businesses include asset management, NBFC, housing finance, asset reconstruction, wealth management, life insurance, general insurance and insurance broking.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU