Tata Steel Ltd soars 3.89%, rises for fifth straight session

Tata Steel Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 459.1, up 3.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 12641.05. The Sensex is at 43249.35, down 0.07%. Tata Steel Ltd has risen around 23.71% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 15.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2556.7, up 1.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 185.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 186.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.38 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

