Volumes soar at Marico Ltd counter

Marico Ltd recorded volume of 4.67 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 97860 shares
Anupam Rasayan India Ltd, Fortis Healthcare Ltd, Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd, Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 22 September 2022.
Marico Ltd recorded volume of 4.67 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.77 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 97860 shares. The stock gained 2.31% to Rs.547.65. Volumes stood at 63264 shares in the last session.
Anupam Rasayan India Ltd witnessed volume of 29698 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11472 shares. The stock increased 6.11% to Rs.797.45. Volumes stood at 3509 shares in the last session.
Fortis Healthcare Ltd notched up volume of 4.16 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.69 lakh shares. The stock slipped 12.53% to Rs.272.20. Volumes stood at 95499 shares in the last session.
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd registered volume of 1.38 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 65243 shares. The stock rose 2.62% to Rs.329.30. Volumes stood at 2.74 lakh shares in the last session.
Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd saw volume of 20607 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11869 shares. The stock increased 0.21% to Rs.266.15. Volumes stood at 14674 shares in the last session.
