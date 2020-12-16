ABB India concludes large-scale remote commissioning of winder drives

ABB India has completed a large-scale remote commissioning of winder drives, upgrading and commissioning PM5 installations at ITC's paperboards and specialty papers division mill in south-central India.

This project included upgrading the mill's complete winder drive system to ABB's latest ACS880 drives, AC motors, AC800M controller and process panel, as well as ensuring that all new assets were fully commissioned and ready for operation. Following studies of the existing machine, detailed task planning, and numerous checks on the safety aspects of every task, ABB India's domain expertise helped the team complete the commissioning in just three days, it stated in its press filing.

As a result of the drives upgrade, ITC will benefit from more accurate winder controls, including inertia compensation calculation, loss compensation, accurate load share and tension, while also experiencing higher operating speeds, with improved uptime and reliability. Initial feedback from ITC reported improved runnability and reliability, while devising a solution for remote commissioning helped to reduce unnecessary downtime.

The announcement was made during market hours today, 16 December 2020. Shares of ABB India were up 2.66% to Rs 1,183.85.

ABB India's standalone net profit rose 2.4% to Rs 80.74 crore on 7.2% fall in net sales to Rs 1,600.11 crore in Q3 September 2020 over Q3 September 2019.

ABB India is engaged in power and automation business in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)