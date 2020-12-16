Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd, Take Solutions Ltd and TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 December 2020.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd soared 15.85% to Rs 79.3 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd spiked 14.33% to Rs 356.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16749 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8908 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Copper Ltd surged 11.20% to Rs 57.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

Take Solutions Ltd jumped 10.82% to Rs 50.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd rose 10.24% to Rs 471.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17389 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12627 shares in the past one month.

