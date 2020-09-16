Tatia Global Venture consolidated net profit declines 68.75% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 63.64% to Rs 0.24 crore

Net profit of Tatia Global Venture declined 68.75% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 63.64% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.240.6670.8374.240.150.480.150.480.150.48

