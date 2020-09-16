Tatia Global Venture consolidated net profit declines 68.75% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tatia Global Venture reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Halder Venture standalone net profit declines 43.33% in the March 2020 quarter
Fruition Venture reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Aavishkaar Capital invests Rs 35 cr in Ergos
Domestic Industry Needs To Stabilize Existing Production And Venture Into Global Markets
-
Sales decline 63.64% to Rs 0.24 croreNet profit of Tatia Global Venture declined 68.75% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 63.64% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.240.66 -64 OPM %70.8374.24 -PBDT0.150.48 -69 PBT0.150.48 -69 NP0.150.48 -69
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU