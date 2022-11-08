JUST IN
TCI Developers consolidated net profit rises 540.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.32% to Rs 3.05 crore

Net profit of TCI Developers rose 540.00% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.32% to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.052.79 9 OPM %46.5634.41 -PBDT1.410.73 93 PBT0.980.27 263 NP0.640.10 540

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 07:56 IST

