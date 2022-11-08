TCI Developers consolidated net profit rises 540.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.32% to Rs 3.05 crore

Net profit of TCI Developers rose 540.00% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.32% to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.3.052.7946.5634.411.410.730.980.270.640.10

