Auto shares fall

Auto stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index falling 9.52 points or 0.04% at 23858.62 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (down 6.76%), Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 1%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 0.59%), and Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 0.42%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Escorts Ltd (up 4.81%), Eicher Motors Ltd (up 2.67%), and Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (up 1.79%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 199.79 or 0.39% at 52049.27.

The Nifty 50 index was up 65.8 points or 0.42% at 15642.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 291.16 points or 1.22% at 24117.28.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 93.49 points or 1.24% at 7662.84.

On BSE,2127 shares were trading in green, 952 were trading in red and 143 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)