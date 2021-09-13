TCS gains bagging deal from semiconductors maker NXP

TCS rose 1.34% to Rs 3842.65 after the company said that it will NXP, a world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, for enriching its user experience and accelerating its digital transformation.

NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. The semiconductor manufacturer selected TCS as its strategic partner to drive its integrated IT services strategy across applications, IT infrastructure and workplace services spanning enterprise, manufacturing and engineering functions.

Leveraging its unique Machine First approach, deep contextual knowledge of the semiconductor industry and proven capabilities across next-gen technologies such as AI and automation, TCS will develop a business-centric operating model that harnesses synergies across the value chain.

The new, secure IT landscape will significantly improve operational resilience, speed up innovation and drive a superior user experience. Additionally, TCS will accelerate NXP's cloud adoption to further enhance business agility and build a future-ready digital foundation that supports its growth and transformation agenda.

V Rajanna, global head, technology business unit, TCS, said: "We are delighted to expand our decade-long strategic partnership with NXP to help them build a new future-ready digital core and drive digital transformation. The new IT operating model will be better aligned with business and will leverage our Machine First philosophy to drive leaner, more resilient operations, elevating the user experience and enhancing NXP's future growth."

TCS is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions.

The IT firm's net profit fell 2.57% to Rs 9,008 crore on 3.90% increase in net sales to Rs 45,411 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q4 March 2021.

