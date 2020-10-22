KPIT Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

-
Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, Suprajit Engineering Ltd, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd and Endurance Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 October 2020.
KPIT Technologies Ltd crashed 5.55% to Rs 105.45 at 14:54 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.27 lakh shares in the past one month.
Thyrocare Technologies Ltd tumbled 4.64% to Rs 1046.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9276 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44068 shares in the past one month.
Suprajit Engineering Ltd lost 4.42% to Rs 179.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16850 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16664 shares in the past one month.
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd plummeted 4.00% to Rs 771.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5040 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4603 shares in the past one month.
Endurance Technologies Ltd dropped 3.86% to Rs 1022.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1557 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2873 shares in the past one month.
