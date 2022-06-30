UPL partners with Bunge to establish Origeo in Brazil

To support farmers in Brazil's MAPITOBAPA macro-region

UPL and Bunge, a global leader in agribusiness, food, and ingredients, have announced a new partnership to increase productivity, profitability and sustainability for farmers in Brazil.

UPL and Bunge will establish Oreo, a new company providing end-to-end solutions to farmers in Brazil's MAPITOBAPA macro-region, drawing on its highly qualified technical team's understandings of each producer's needs from crop planning to harvest. Oreo will combine Bunge's expertise in financing, trading, and logistics matched with UPL's comprehensive sustainable agricultural inputs, solutions, and services portfolio.

Oreo's offering will include seed, pesticide, biosolutions and fertilizer inputs; crop-planning assistance; agronomical advice; consulting on sustainability and regenerative and low carbon agriculture certification; agricultural financing solutions; and harvest marketing and logistics services. The company will also offer farmers digital agriculture services, including real-time information, recommendations and alerts using satellite-collected field data to improve decision-making and business efficiency.

