TCS named a Leader in 5G Engineering Services

-
ALSO READ
TCS named a Leader in Life Science R&D ITO Services
TCS named a Leader in Life Science R&D Strategic Consulting Service
TCS to drive Japan-based Cainz Corporation's digital transformation
TCS, Sun Pharma, Eicher Motors in focus
Commercial Bank of Kuwait selects TCS BaNCS for treasury operations
-
By Everest GroupTata Consultancy Services has been named a Leader in the Everest Group PEAK Matrix for 5G Engineering Services.
The report highlights TCS' extensive experience across 5G engineering domains and comprehensive solutions across the value chain and sub-segments in the 5G engineering ecosystem. Cited as a key strength was TCS' strong focus on innovation that has led to a gamut of IP in areas such as O-RAN, 5G core testing, and network designing.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU