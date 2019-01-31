L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering bags two orders from Indian Oil Corporation

Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen a Toubro, has won two significant orders from (IOCL).

The engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contracts are for setting up Mono Glycol (MEG) Plant and Recovery Unit (ERU) under LSTK-1 Package, associated Offsite and Utilities under LSTK-2 Package at IOCL Refinery (Odisha). is licensed by Scientific Design with a capacity of 357 KTA while ERU is licensed by Lummus Technology (now McDermott) with a capacity of 180 KTA.

Both the projects, awarded through international competitive bidding, are on Lump Sum Turn Key (LSTK) basis and shall be executed concurrently.

Oxide reactor, columns and other critical equipment for the project will be fabricated in house at Larsen a Toubro's

