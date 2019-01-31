L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering bags two orders from Indian Oil Corporation

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu Petro Products commences production of Propylene Oxide
Rajamahendravaram police recover radioactive substance which went missing from ONGC base
GM plants can remove cancer-causing pollutants from home
Novel self-healing coating could protect metals from damage
Four of family found dead in MP house
-
L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen a Toubro, has won two significant orders from Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL).
The engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) contracts are for setting up Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) Plant and Ethylene Recovery Unit (ERU) under LSTK-1 Package, associated Offsite and Utilities under LSTK-2 Package at IOCL Paradip Refinery (Odisha). MEG plant is licensed by Scientific Design with a capacity of 357 KTA while ERU is licensed by Lummus Technology (now McDermott) with a capacity of 180 KTA.
Both the projects, awarded through international competitive bidding, are on Lump Sum Turn Key (LSTK) basis and shall be executed concurrently.
Ethylene Oxide reactor, columns and other critical equipment for the project will be fabricated in house at Larsen a Toubro's manufacturing facilities.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU