TCS partners with Plaza Premium Group

Tata Consultancy Services announced that Plaza Premium Group (PPG), a global airport hospitality services provider based in Hong Kong, has selected TCS to develop an end-to-end digital platform that will improve customer experience and operational excellence at its 70 airport locations that serve 20 million passengers annually.

The long-term partnership focuses on reimagining the end-to-end airport travel experience across three core areas: customer experience, employee experience and operational excellence. Leveraging its deep domain knowledge of the air transport sector, TCS is creating a first-of-its-kind customized Passenger Services Technology Platform for PPG.

The new platform will enhance customer experience by simplifying reservations for various services at PPG's lounges and other hospitality outlets. It is also expected to improve sales and marketing, customer engagement, back-of-house command and control, manpower management, training, and the entire operation information management system, creating a 360-degree service delivery scope. The platform will integrate into the larger B2B partner ecosystem enabling seamless product offerings, selection and service integration, enhance the airport hospitality experience, and reinvigorate business growth.

The platform is expected to be first deployed at Bangalore International Airport Limited in early 2022.

