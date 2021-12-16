TCS partners with Plaza Premium Group

-
ALSO READ
Plaza Premium Group selects TCS to transform airport hospitality experience
TCS to drive Japan-based Cainz Corporation's digital transformation
Commercial Bank of Kuwait selects TCS BaNCS for treasury operations
TCS partners with Converge
TCS, REC, RailTel Corporation, Bajaj Healthcare in focus
-
To develop an end-to-end passenger services technology solutionTata Consultancy Services announced that Plaza Premium Group (PPG), a global airport hospitality services provider based in Hong Kong, has selected TCS to develop an end-to-end digital platform that will improve customer experience and operational excellence at its 70 airport locations that serve 20 million passengers annually.
The long-term partnership focuses on reimagining the end-to-end airport travel experience across three core areas: customer experience, employee experience and operational excellence. Leveraging its deep domain knowledge of the air transport sector, TCS is creating a first-of-its-kind customized Passenger Services Technology Platform for PPG.
The new platform will enhance customer experience by simplifying reservations for various services at PPG's lounges and other hospitality outlets. It is also expected to improve sales and marketing, customer engagement, back-of-house command and control, manpower management, training, and the entire operation information management system, creating a 360-degree service delivery scope. The platform will integrate into the larger B2B partner ecosystem enabling seamless product offerings, selection and service integration, enhance the airport hospitality experience, and reinvigorate business growth.
The platform is expected to be first deployed at Bangalore International Airport Limited in early 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU