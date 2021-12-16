Syngene International extends collaboration with Amgen Inc.

Syngene International today announced the extension of its long-standing multi-discipline research collaboration with Amgen Inc, one of the world's leading biotechnology companies.

The contract is currently extended until the end of 2026 and its scope includes integrated drug discovery and development solutions in discovery chemistry and biology, peptide chemistry, antibody and protein reagents, pharmacokinetics and drug metabolism, and pharmaceutical development.

In addition to operating the existing Syngene Amgen R&D Center (SARC), under the new contract, Syngene will also build and operate a dedicated laboratory which will enable R&D project acceleration.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)