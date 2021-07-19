TCS recognized as Leader for Asia/Pacific Cloud Security Services

-
-
Tata Consultancy Services has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Asia/Pacific Cloud Security Services.
According to the report, TCS has one of the most comprehensive cloud security portfolios in the market, addressing the entire lifecycle stages of cloud adoption.
It goes on to say, Having worked with clients from various industries and sectors, TCS is able to bring what it considers 'contextual knowledge' to develop product and service packages that fit clients' needs in the region.
TCS offers comprehensive,state-of-the-art, consulting-led cloud security services, which are highly digitized and tailor-made to client requirements. These offerings help customers in Asia/Pacific design a Zero-Trust based resilient architecture, modernizing their business, IT and security stack, build cloud-agnostic solutions, extend enterprise security to the cloud and design automated and vigilant operations.
