TCS recognized as Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services partner

Tata Consultancy Services announced that it is now a Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services partner.

TCS will combine its deep industry knowledge and experience as a leading transformation partner for BFSI clients, with its Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services solutions, and its large talent pool of Microsoft-certified consultants to enable clients to innovate, and reimagine their businesses to meet evolving market, customer and regulatory needs.

