TCS to drive Outokumpu's digital transformation

Tata Consultancy Services has been selected by Outokumpu, the global leader in sustainable stainless steel, to transform its IT landscape with an agile and secure cloud-based digital core to reduce its carbon footprint and support its strategic aspirations.

TCS will use its deep industry knowledge of the steel sector to support Outokumpu in building a new digital core using advanced digital technologies such as cloud, data analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI). It will transform and migrate the steel-maker's mission-critical manufacturing operations systems and core SAP systems to a new hybrid cloud architecture using Azure.

Additionally, TCS will deploy new digital end-user servicesthat will cater to the differentiated needs of each of Outokumpu's business units and help them derive the full benefit of the transformation.

TCS will leverage its Machine First approach to simplify production management using Cognix for Workplace, its AI-driven human-machine collaboration suite. This will help create an intuitive, immersive, and intelligent workspace, offering delightful employee experiences.

