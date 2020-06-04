JUST IN
Chemfab Alkalis standalone net profit declines 78.73% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 27.06% to Rs 40.94 crore

Net profit of Chemfab Alkalis declined 78.73% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.06% to Rs 40.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 56.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 52.68% to Rs 25.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.80% to Rs 204.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 193.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales40.9456.13 -27 204.52193.30 6 OPM %18.2233.48 -26.9931.20 - PBDT8.3819.34 -57 55.1563.04 -13 PBT1.4714.59 -90 30.0648.12 -38 NP1.918.98 -79 25.5916.76 53

