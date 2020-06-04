Chemfab Alkalis standalone net profit declines 78.73% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 27.06% to Rs 40.94 crore

Net profit of Chemfab Alkalis declined 78.73% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.06% to Rs 40.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 56.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 52.68% to Rs 25.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.80% to Rs 204.52 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 193.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

40.9456.13204.52193.3018.2233.4826.9931.208.3819.3455.1563.041.4714.5930.0648.121.918.9825.5916.76

