Vedanta Ltd spurts 3.15%, gains for five straight sessions

Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 329.5, up 3.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 247.02% in last one year as compared to a 56.6% gain in NIFTY and a 167.7% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Vedanta Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 329.5, up 3.15% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.71% on the day, quoting at 18291.3. The Sensex is at 61097.2, up 0.59%. Vedanta Ltd has added around 7.26% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5914.65, up 1.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 201.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 99.24 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 333.6, up 3.99% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 10.76 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

