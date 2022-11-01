CMS Info Systems consolidated net profit rises 37.37% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.77% to Rs 471.67 crore

Net profit of CMS Info Systems rose 37.37% to Rs 72.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 52.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 26.77% to Rs 471.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 372.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

