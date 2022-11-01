JUST IN
Sun Pharma rises after Q2 PAT jumps 11% YoY to Rs 2,262 cr
CMS Info Systems consolidated net profit rises 37.37% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.77% to Rs 471.67 crore

Net profit of CMS Info Systems rose 37.37% to Rs 72.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 52.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 26.77% to Rs 471.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 372.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales471.67372.08 27 OPM %28.4525.30 -PBDT132.0992.36 43 PBT97.9069.90 40 NP72.5252.79 37

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 15:10 IST

