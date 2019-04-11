Tech Mahindra Ltd rises for fifth straight session

Ltd is quoting at Rs 790.65, up 0.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.12% in last one year as compared to a 10.71% spurt in and a 20.86% spurt in the IT.

Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 790.65, up 0.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is down around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 11578.85. The Sensex is at 38557.5, down 0.07%. Ltd has slipped around 1.75% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has slipped around 3.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15999.15, down 0.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.82 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 792.35, down 0.09% on the day. is up 21.12% in last one year as compared to a 10.71% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.86% spurt in the

The PE of the stock is 17.67 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)