Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Jayant Agro Organics Ltd, Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd, and are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 April 2019.

Jayant Agro Organics Ltd, Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd, and are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 April 2019.

soared 14.00% to Rs 6.27 at 11:58 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 5468 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39022 shares in the past one month.

surged 11.20% to Rs 212.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 23116 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3719 shares in the past one month.

spiked 10.81% to Rs 369. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2394 shares in the past one month.

spurt 10.58% to Rs 28.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 700 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1271 shares in the past one month.

exploded 9.87% to Rs 25.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14939 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6294 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)