Tech Mahindra Ltd soars 1.11%, up for third straight session

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1278.7, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 87.53% in last one year as compared to a 44.24% gain in NIFTY and a 72.79% gain in the Nifty IT index.

Tech Mahindra Ltd rose for a third straight session today. Tech Mahindra Ltd has added around 21.02% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31303.3, up 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 47.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 39.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1279.8, up 1.15% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 28.05 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

