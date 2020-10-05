Techno Electric & Engineering Company completes divestment of Jhajjar KT Transco

Techno Electric & Engineering Company has completed the transfer of remaining shares, representing about 12.74% of outstanding shares, held in Jhajjar KT Transco (JKTPL) to India Grid Trust (IGT).

The Parties have completed the sale of second closing sale shares, which represents about 26% (12.74% held by the Company and 13.26% held by KPTL) of the total equity shares of JKTPL to India Grid Trust. With the completion of sale of second closing sale shares, 100% of equity shares of JKTPL is now held by IGT along with its nominees.

