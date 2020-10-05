Wonderla Holidays launches new plant nursery venture in Kochi

-
-
Wonderla Holidays has launched their new plant nursery venture under the brand name 'Wonder Garden' in Kochi, opposite to Wonderla Kochi Park, Pallikkara.
Wonder Garden offers a wide range of top quality flowering plants, fruit plants, ornamental plants, indoor plants, pots, seeds, etc. at very attractive rates.
Wonder Garden also undertakes setting up of customized gardens for houses, flats and office spaces as per the requirement of customers.
