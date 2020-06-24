Tejas Networks Ltd Slides 1.67%

Tejas Networks Ltd has added 59.49% over last one month compared to 2.16% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 16.23% rise in the SENSEX

Tejas Networks Ltd fell 1.67% today to trade at Rs 50. The S&P BSE Telecom index is down 0.34% to quote at 1338.53. The index is up 2.16 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharti Infratel Ltd decreased 1.29% and Optiemus Infracom Ltd lost 0.58% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 34.62 % over last one year compared to the 9.6% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Tejas Networks Ltd has added 59.49% over last one month compared to 2.16% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 16.23% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5696 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 51941 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 150 on 26 Jun 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 28.5 on 21 May 2020.

