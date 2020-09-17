Tejnaksh Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 90.54% in the June 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 64.57% to Rs 1.58 croreNet profit of Tejnaksh Healthcare declined 90.54% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 64.57% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.584.46 -65 OPM %24.6828.70 -PBDT0.271.19 -77 PBT0.101.03 -90 NP0.070.74 -91
