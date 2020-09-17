Tejnaksh Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 90.54% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 64.57% to Rs 1.58 crore

Net profit of Tejnaksh Healthcare declined 90.54% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 64.57% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1.584.4624.6828.700.271.190.101.030.070.74

