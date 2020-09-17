JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sterling & Wilson Solar secures 106.71 MW project in Chile
Business Standard

Tejnaksh Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 90.54% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 64.57% to Rs 1.58 crore

Net profit of Tejnaksh Healthcare declined 90.54% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 64.57% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.584.46 -65 OPM %24.6828.70 -PBDT0.271.19 -77 PBT0.101.03 -90 NP0.070.74 -91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, September 17 2020. 17:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU