Telecom shares edge higher

Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index rising 6.77 points or 0.44% at 1535.55 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, Tejas Networks Ltd (up 2.69%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 1.44%),Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 1.33%),Indus Towers Ltd (up 0.73%),HFCL Ltd (up 0.71%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.69%), OnMobile Global Ltd (up 0.63%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 0.58%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.4%), and Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 0.33%).

On the other hand, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 2.63%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 0.46%), and Route Mobile Ltd (down 0.38%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 154.33 or 0.27% at 58060.26.

The Nifty 50 index was down 71.55 points or 0.42% at 17080.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 55.69 points or 0.2% at 27236.75.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 0.06 points or 0% at 8567.37.

On BSE,1565 shares were trading in green, 1133 were trading in red and 102 were unchanged.

