Telecom shares fall

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index falling 27.7 points or 1.53% at 1783.6 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, Indus Towers Ltd (down 3%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 2.44%),Route Mobile Ltd (down 2.04%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 1.91%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.56%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 1.41%), Tata Communications Ltd (down 1.37%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 1.16%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.15%), and OnMobile Global Ltd (down 0.97%).

On the other hand, Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 2.06%), GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 0.78%), and HFCL Ltd (up 0.57%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 450.75 or 0.73% at 61355.44.

The Nifty 50 index was down 144.75 points or 0.79% at 18275.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 77.94 points or 0.26% at 29524.09.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 57.63 points or 0.63% at 9111.01.

On BSE,1402 shares were trading in green, 2064 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)