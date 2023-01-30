Telecom stocks rise

Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index increasing 15.75 points or 1.01% at 1580.83 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, Indus Towers Ltd (up 4.71%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 3.22%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 2.65%),Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 2.4%),HFCL Ltd (up 2.28%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tejas Networks Ltd (up 1.96%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 1.46%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 1.22%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.21%), and Tata Communications Ltd (up 1.04%).

On the other hand, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 5.75%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.17%), and Route Mobile Ltd (down 0.38%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 34.17 or 0.06% at 59365.07.

The Nifty 50 index was up 32.05 points or 0.18% at 17636.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 166.48 points or 0.6% at 27790.33.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 47.68 points or 0.55% at 8725.74.

On BSE,1822 shares were trading in green, 1174 were trading in red and 177 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

