Telecom shares edge lower

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index falling 25.04 points or 1.53% at 1616.26 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 5.34%), Tejas Networks Ltd (down 4.28%),Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 2.17%),Indus Towers Ltd (down 2.06%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 1.8%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 1.64%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.18%), Tata Communications Ltd (down 1.08%), GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.06%), and HFCL Ltd (down 1.02%).

On the other hand, OnMobile Global Ltd (up 2.35%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 2.12%), and Route Mobile Ltd (up 1.77%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 492.13 or 0.8% at 60827.38.

The Nifty 50 index was down 146.15 points or 0.81% at 17889.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 74.11 points or 0.26% at 28038.65.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 71.72 points or 0.81% at 8826.03.

On BSE,1357 shares were trading in green, 1983 were trading in red and 160 were unchanged.

