Telecom stocks slide

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index decreasing 13.94 points or 0.82% at 1684.41 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, ITI Ltd (down 2.38%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 1.92%),Reliance Communications Ltd (down 1.79%),Indus Towers Ltd (down 1.41%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 1.35%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 1.29%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 0.9%), GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 0.85%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.83%), and Tata Communications Ltd (down 0.83%).

On the other hand, Route Mobile Ltd (up 1.65%), Tejas Networks Ltd (up 0.78%), and Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 0.37%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 126.62 or 0.21% at 60134.56.

The Nifty 50 index was down 53.75 points or 0.3% at 17902.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 15.54 points or 0.05% at 28873.84.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 17.82 points or 0.2% at 8970.71.

On BSE,1742 shares were trading in green, 1786 were trading in red and 184 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)