Telecom shares fall

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 9.72 points or 0.51% at 1889.48 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 4.98%), GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 3.68%),OnMobile Global Ltd (down 2.52%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 1.98%),Tejas Networks Ltd (down 1.66%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Communications Ltd (down 0.86%), and GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 0.48%).

On the other hand, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 6.09%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 4.54%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 3.18%) moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 221.93 or 0.38% at 58354.44.

The Nifty 50 index was down 50.7 points or 0.29% at 17479.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 100.89 points or 0.34% at 29542.56.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 8.91 points or 0.1% at 8781.

On BSE,1980 shares were trading in green, 1358 were trading in red and 129 were unchanged.

