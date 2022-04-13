Escorts Ltd down for fifth straight session

Escorts Ltd is quoting at Rs 1538.3, down 0.09% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 26.31% in last one year as compared to a 20.06% rally in NIFTY and a 10.68% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Escorts Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1538.3, down 0.09% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 17505.95. The Sensex is at 58393.64, down 0.31%.Escorts Ltd has lost around 14.93% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Escorts Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 6.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10788.8, down 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1540.5, down 0.28% on the day. Escorts Ltd jumped 26.31% in last one year as compared to a 20.06% rally in NIFTY and a 10.68% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 24.35 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

