Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Slips 4.98%

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd fell 4.98% today to trade at Rs 154.6. The S&P BSE Telecom index is down 0.1% to quote at 1779.81. The index is down 5.07 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, GTL Infrastructure Ltd decreased 3.93% and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd lost 1.08% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 40.78 % over last one year compared to the 23.29% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd has added 76.08% over last one month compared to 5.07% fall in S&P BSE Telecom index and 2.39% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.61 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 16.58 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 189.95 on 17 Dec 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 6.9 on 22 Dec 2020.

